Red Pill Nation Hangout #444

1. 6:41 Ukraine coordinates with NATO to attack a nuclear bomber base in Russia

2. 18:33 Manosphere section

A) Japan is introducing a bachelor's tax.

B) Tomi Lahren sticks her foot in her mouth about men twice in less than 2 months

3. 51:24 Support for Pride is faltering. Robbie Starbuck puts everyone on blast about monitoring Pride events

4. 1:07:05 Riots encouraged by Democratic Leaders occur over ICE arrests

5. 1:18:47 Disney Section

A) Black Panther is race-swapped

B) Disney was forced to make mass layoffs

6. 1:37:40 War of Words Erupts Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump





