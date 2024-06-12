Mercy Ships: The Impossible Dream

American teenage Christian Don Stephens gets an impossible dream from God to build a fleet of hospital ships and heal Africa's most needy; this is the astonishing story of Mercy Ships!





Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 9th June 2024.





Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00.





www.Chartridge.UK





