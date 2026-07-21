Ashley Hays’ last days Once-Saved-Always-Saved hyper-grace-theology is misleading millions to hell

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2026). Warn the 6 billion human neighbors that Ashley Hays’ last days great deception of hyper-grace theology “once saved always saved” doctrine of demons is misleading millions of Christians into hell. They cannot deceive God’s chosen elect predestined “lost sheep” “5 wise virgins Holy Spirit filled” “nothing can snatch us out of God’s hands” “eternally secure” Church Saints “Bride of Christ” “Body of Christ” real Christians, who have the Holy Spirit of God. They can only deceive the lukewarm Laodicea Church Christians, who betrayed and kicked out of their churches Jesus & us real Christians, and who are worshipping their hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods. They either have that angry prideful masculine mafia gangster boss type personality of Ashley Hays or the lewd sexually-alluring promiscuous gay transvestite type personality of Lyn Leahz. But in either case, they use the usual reprimanding scolding lecturing behavior saying, “You need to repent of your sin, naughty naughty, but I am not going to tell you what those sins are because I myself do most of those sins,” in order to make their millions of followers believe that they are real Christians, who the Satanist monetized YouTube Christian business ministry company gives them. However, they will mix in doctrines of demons in, in order to deceive millions of people into hell. Many of their “once saved always saved” followers will end up going into the Tribulation Age and hell, because they do not tell them to restore their hundreds of fake foreign gods’ hundreds of redefined Bible verses, because they themselves hate God’s Word and worship these hundreds of idols. They will just reprimand their millions of followers by saying, “Repent already because Jesus’ return is near, although Jesus & Joshua’s rapture dates are lies and they are liars, and I will not mention anything about them which would jeopardize my monetized YouTube Christian reprimand business ministry & rapture business.” This is why they will only copy the real Christians to an extent by saying in each of their videos, “repent, repent, repent, but I am not going to tell you what to repent of,” in order to gain trust and popularity from millions of monetized YouTube customers, but they will block out the tens of thousands of other vital critical important soul-saving truths that will get themselves assassinated or eaten or tortured, and they will block the hundreds of Bible verses that they are themselves breaking and hate and despise and disagree with and throw out, which would make millions of their followers angry & disgusted & run away in sheer terror. This is why Satan Lucifer is able to use their uncovered women’s heads to spread doctrines of demons to mislead millions of followers to hell, once he gives them popularity and publicity & huge numbers of followers. The women act like men, and the men act like women, and the nephillim reptilian feminist witch Christian women take over all their churches & governments & militaries & Christian internet business ministries from the hidden shadows and exterminate the humans using nuclear wars & throw 12 million of their children’s meat into their church food & supermarket groceries & fast food which these monetized YouTube Christian business female celebrities will hide along with the other tens of thousands of real important truths & hundreds of Bible verses for their business convenience to not attract the millions of assassins & elites and to not have their millions of customers leave their monetized YouTube sites & church businesses.





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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