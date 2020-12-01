Bravo!! BRILLIANT PRESENTATION of the Entire MINISTRY REVELATION .. New Perspective and Presentation

"This video is a revision of my previous video that Youtube took down. I was led by the Lord to create this video based on a series of supernatural events that the Lord used to confirmed to me, that NYC will be destroyed by a Tsunami and cause the death of hundreds of thousands of victims. The government’s inability to react to all the mass casualties, will result in the rapid spread of pestilences and diseases resulting in many additional casualties. This will cause a world-wide economic collapse, bring in a digital currency, which will create right environment to force everyone to take the “Mark of the Beast”. And although I only briefly touched upon how the Bill Gates Foundation will play a leading role of the current CV19 “Vaxeen” (purposely spelled wrong), I believe that synthetic RNA Protein “Vaxeeen”, and whatever RFID delivery system used, will be the “MARK” and will enable them to connect us through the new 5geee Network and AI.This “Mark” will be considered the “badge of servitude” described in the bible. It has nothing to do with Sunday worship or any other religion.Mark (G5480) is Greek word: charagma: From the same as G5482; a scratch or etching, that is, stamp as a “BADGE OF SERVITUDE”- graven, mark.G5482 charax: to sharpen to a point; through the idea of scratching; a stake, that is, (by implication) a palisade.It’s only a matter of time before millions of people are taken up in the rapture of the church. If you haven’t done so already, give your life to Jesus Christ. He is our only salvation to escape the judgement that is coming on this world.Please share if you feel led.God BlessRichard MontbleauNotice: Age-restricted video (requested by uploader)Shared from and subscribe to:Richard Montbleau-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Shared on by Jonathon Kleck"This is a presentation from one of my subs named Richard Montbleau...He did a Fantastic Job of Presenting the BE4the FIRE material as well as combining Relevant information... Could not have done it better.."Jonathon KleckShared from and subscribe to:Jonathon Kleck