DR DUKE AND MARK COLLETT THE ZIOGARCHY SHUT DOWN FREE SPEECH TO HIDE THEIR SUPREMACY!

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David Duke
The drive behind shutting down free speech as a principle because it leads to one inevitable result, revealing who the actual racial supremacy that rules media, finance and politics. The real ultra threat to human freedom in America, Europe and the World.