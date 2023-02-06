Genesis | Pt. 42 God's Gift Requires My Managment

Pharaoh has a dream he can't shake

Former cellmate of Joseph remembers him

Dream = 7 yrs of plenty followed by 7 yrs of lack

Genesis 41:39-44

Notice that Pharoah controls the Kingdom of Egypt; Joseph does not

Pharaoh gives Egypt to Joseph to manage it

Now Joseph's entire life up to this point has prepared him to manage

He managed Potiphar's house well

He managed the Prison well

Now it's time to manage the nation

You don't by managing the nation

You start with small house like Potiphar's and then medium size prison and then the nation

We want the glory of managing the nation but refuse to manage the house or prison in front of us

Before you can manage a nation well you have to manage a prison well and before you can manage the prison well you have to manage the house well but before you can manage a house well you must first manage yourself well

Joseph managed himself well

The Kingdom did not belong to Joseph; it was Pharaoh's to give but Joseph's to manage

Management is word we use to today; the biblical is stewardship

Did you know God has a Kingdom and it is meant to have many managers

God has a kingdom

God owns literally everything in His Kingdom btw

Psalm 24:1

Psalm 89:11

