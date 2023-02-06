Genesis | Pt. 42 God's Gift Requires My Managment

Pharaoh has a dream he can't shake
Former cellmate of Joseph remembers him
Dream = 7 yrs of plenty followed by 7 yrs of lack
Genesis 41:39-44
Notice that Pharoah controls the Kingdom of Egypt; Joseph does not
Pharaoh gives Egypt to Joseph to manage it
Now Joseph's entire life up to this point has prepared him to manage
He managed Potiphar's house well
He managed the Prison well
Now it's time to manage the nation
You don't by managing the nation
You start with small house like Potiphar's and then medium size prison and then the nation
We want the glory of managing the nation but refuse to manage the house or prison in front of us
Before you can manage a nation well you have to manage a prison well and before you can manage the prison well you have to manage the house well but before you can manage a house well you must first manage yourself well
Joseph managed himself well
The Kingdom did not belong to Joseph; it was Pharaoh's to give but Joseph's to manage
Management is word we use to today; the biblical is stewardship
Did you know God has a Kingdom and it is meant to have many managers
God has a kingdom
God owns literally everything in His Kingdom btw
Psalm 24:1
Psalm 89:11
