Dems For Indecent Exposure To Minors / Who In Hollywood Almost Died...And Why?

You read the title correctly! 27 Democrats from Denver Voted AGAINST making indecent exposure to minors a class 6 felony! Who are these perverts and who's going on record to back their decision? We talk about that and show you how backward things have gotten when you find out who we're getting our moral compass from. Also, the REAL reason for cancelled flights. Those stories and today's "Moment Of Faith" on...."THE FREEDOM RING"!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.