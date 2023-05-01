Create New Account
Dems For Indecent Exposure To Minors / Who In Hollywood Almost Died...And Why?
Published a day ago

You read the title correctly! 27 Democrats from Denver Voted AGAINST making indecent exposure to minors a class 6 felony! Who are these perverts and who's going on record to back their decision? We talk about that and show you how backward things have gotten when you find out who we're getting our moral compass from. Also, the REAL reason for cancelled flights. Those stories and today's "Moment Of Faith" on...."THE FREEDOM RING"!!!

