SHOCKING UFO VIDEO EXPOSED!

AMERICAS EVIL GOVERNMENT AND THE SATANIC CIA HAS KEPT ALIENS AND UFOS SECRET FOR OVER 100 YEARS NOW. THERE'S NO WAY THEY'LL REVEAL THE REAL THING ANY TIME SOON. A FAKE ALIEN INVASION COULD BE EXPOSED HOWEVER. THE SUPER TECHNOLOGY THESE INSANE ELITE HAVE WOULD MAKE THE AVERAGE PERSON DIE OF FRIGHT IF REVEALED. WHAT WE SEE ON THE OPEN MARKET IS ALREADY OBSOLETE. THAT'S HOW ADVANCED THESE SATANISTS ARE. YOU BETTER ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND STAY HIDEEN. THESE EVIL BASTARDS WANT YOU AND I ELIMINATED...WAKEUP!