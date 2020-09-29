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Lemon Essential Oil - Top 10 Uses (with Teresa Harding) dōTERRA
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28 views • September 29, 2020
Note From Teresa Harding:
Lemon Essential Oil - Top 10 Uses - one of my favorite, super easy-to-use oils!
In this video, I talk about how this oil can help with internal organs, how this oil can disinfect microorganisms, and help your itchy dry feeling in the mouth.
Motivational Statements: If no one has told you yet, where you are is the perfect place to start. A lot of times we compare ourselves to other people, but you know what it's like. We compare our weaknesses to their strengths! Don't worry about where other people are. Whatever it is you are dreaming, whatever it is you are working on, where you are is the perfect place to start.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
#OilUp
Lemon Essential Oil - Top 10 Uses - one of my favorite, super easy-to-use oils!
In this video, I talk about how this oil can help with internal organs, how this oil can disinfect microorganisms, and help your itchy dry feeling in the mouth.
Motivational Statements: If no one has told you yet, where you are is the perfect place to start. A lot of times we compare ourselves to other people, but you know what it's like. We compare our weaknesses to their strengths! Don't worry about where other people are. Whatever it is you are dreaming, whatever it is you are working on, where you are is the perfect place to start.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
#OilUp
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