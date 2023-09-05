Create New Account
God of Miracles
Fire & Grace Church
June 6th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on having strong faith in the Lord God despite the terrible circumstances and spiritual warfare. Jesus raised Lazarus in an unexpected way and still performs miracles and breakthrough in our lives, never give up.

