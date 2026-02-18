Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Video source and credit to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3y2rwAcICY

Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@JonasKuehneMD





Dr. Jonas - Testing Methylene Blue 🔵 Safety & Benefits for Healthy Individuals

Is Methylene Blue taken daily at low doses efficacious and safe in a healthy population? In this episode, we dive deep into everything we know (and still need to find out) about this fascinating compound.





We’ll discuss the design of a 4-month Methylene Blue study conducted by Daniel Tawfik and Brandon Fell from Healthspan (gethealthspan.com), the lead authors of this research.





Topics include:





✅ The science behind Methylene Blue’s effects on the brain and body

✅ How it supports mitochondrial function, energy, and cognitive performance

✅ Potential benefits for longevity, neuroprotection, and mood enhancement

✅ Safety, dosing, and what we still need to learn





If you’re curious about how Methylene Blue could impact your health, this is the episode for you!



