BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Regaining Lost DNA & human gene Functions, Tools from the Past w/ Dr. Richard Presser
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
609 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
1329 views • 9 months ago



Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarahShow more


EMF products: Protect yourself from damaging EMFs with the sleeping pod or the other amazing mitigation devices. Buy at https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/531/


Dr. Richard Presser joins the program to share how a lost protocol to restore human dna function can help people restore health. Their research shows that Nano Soma literally helps the human body regain the ability to make its own vitamin C again and to regulate all 48/9 nuclear receptors (which it has not been doing). This remarkable change in body function will allow your body to heal from an endless array of ailments. You can learn more or buy yours at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah


Follow on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/sarah_westall


Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com


MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


Show less




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:af69baf13b34c140

Keywords
nanosomagene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy