Electromagnetic Health Risks and Solutions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know EMF exposure can cause DNA damage, fatigue, and weaken your immune system? But here’s the good news: Proper nutrition + smart tech habits can help your body repair and resist harm!
🔹 Boost antioxidants (turmeric, broccoli sprouts)
🔹 Use Faraday bags for phones/laptops
🔹 Distance & shielding reduce exposure
#EMFProtection #5GRisks #RadiationDefense #HealthTech #Biohacking #ImmuneSupport #SafeTech #ElectroPollution
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport