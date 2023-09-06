The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 278 - KAOS

In this video i want to examine WHAT we are watching playing out in the
MSM and SM from day to day! Can you SEE the rising tide of CHAOS
everywhere and in particular the USA? We are watching the provocation of
the people by every manner of violent, wicked and even senseless act.
There APPEARS to be no SENSE to a lot of these events BUT i would
caution you to LOOK more CLOSELY. The dictionary defines CHAOS as,
”Complete disorder and confusion.” From Old French (14c) meaning,
“gaping void; empty, immeasurable space," directly from Latin chaos,
from Greek khaos meaning, "abyss, that which gapes wide open, that which
is vast and empty.” You can see the difference in meaning of the word
today. IF you KNOW your JESUIT enemy then you will SEE the STRATEGY of
CHAOS they are using to bring ALL people into COMPLIANCE and CONTROL.
