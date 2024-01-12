There are no Christian Trump supporters.

Although this is hard to understand for most people at first. If you study the word of God and understand we are not to go with anything evil, no matter the compromise, you cannot be deceived by a wicked man like Trump. He is not chosen of God for anything. Do not buy the propaganda regarding this false leader.

