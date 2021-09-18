NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER UPSET THAT HER DOCTOR AND NURSE COLLEAGUES WANT UNVACCINATED PEOPLE TO DIE

And don't think for a second they are not actively and passively causing people to die. They are turning hospitals in to murder centers. Dr. Mengele has nothing on these guys. It is only going to get worse. More from around the net you may have missed:Patients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinatedThis guys life has been a living hell since he got the jab. Had to have 6ft of intestine removedYoung fit healthy man gets vaxxed then goes to the gym a few days later and has a heart attackRoboprofiling? Black man followed around the store by a robot. "Caution Hazard Detected"Let them die-Vaccinated in hospitals given Ivermectin to help them survive -unvaccintated no.Victims of the Kill Shot share their stories of horror as their world crumbles around them...MURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!MEET THE MURDEROUS FAMILY WHO STARTED THIS WHOLE PLANDEMIC SCAMAre the prions kicking in? Abnormal or Strange Behavior? 57 yr old attorney naked near school?Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.Vaccinated people are making other people sick (In more ways than one)Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in lawZmapp and Remdesivir have a 54% mortality rate when used on humans and Fauci knows thisListen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.Protect and Serve has become Obey or Die. Does this look like freedom to you?14-TIME WORLD CHAMPION WRESTLER GETS SMACK DOWN BY VAXXX INDUCED HHHEART ATTACKHospitals are filling with the vaccinated. VAERS and hospital staff confirm that this is true.HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITYOne Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention ToMU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEM