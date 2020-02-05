Home Remedy for Breast Enlargement & Tighten Saggy Breasts

Today, you will learn a recipe to increase breast size or breast enlargement, this oil will also help to tighten saggy breast naturally at home, so lets have a look on the ingredients you will need to prepare this magical oil.

Olive Oil (Half Cup)

Fenugreek Seeds (2 Tablespoon)

Black-Cumin/Kalonji (2 Tablespoon)

Add all the 3 ingredients in a pan, stir & cook them for 15 minutes.Turn the flame off and strain the oil, store it in air tight container/You can store this oil for a month.Massage your breasts with this oil for 20 minutes, use it for 3 weeks weeks daily before going to bed. Visible differences could be seen after 2 weeks.You can also use this oil to tighten your loose and saggy breast, the applying method and time is same but after massage wear a tight push up bra. Use this oil for 2 weeks, visible differences could be seen after 1 week.