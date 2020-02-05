© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Home Remedy for Breast Enlargement & Tighten Saggy Breasts
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
240 views • February 05, 2020
Today, you will learn a recipe to increase breast size or breast enlargement, this oil will also help to tighten saggy breast naturally at home, so lets have a look on the ingredients you will need to prepare this magical oil.
Olive Oil (Half Cup)
Fenugreek Seeds (2 Tablespoon)
Black-Cumin/Kalonji (2 Tablespoon)
Add all the 3 ingredients in a pan, stir & cook them for 15 minutes.Turn the flame off and strain the oil, store it in air tight container/You can store this oil for a month.Massage your breasts with this oil for 20 minutes, use it for 3 weeks weeks daily before going to bed. Visible differences could be seen after 2 weeks.You can also use this oil to tighten your loose and saggy breast, the applying method and time is same but after massage wear a tight push up bra. Use this oil for 2 weeks, visible differences could be seen after 1 week.
Olive Oil (Half Cup)
Fenugreek Seeds (2 Tablespoon)
Black-Cumin/Kalonji (2 Tablespoon)
Add all the 3 ingredients in a pan, stir & cook them for 15 minutes.Turn the flame off and strain the oil, store it in air tight container/You can store this oil for a month.Massage your breasts with this oil for 20 minutes, use it for 3 weeks weeks daily before going to bed. Visible differences could be seen after 2 weeks.You can also use this oil to tighten your loose and saggy breast, the applying method and time is same but after massage wear a tight push up bra. Use this oil for 2 weeks, visible differences could be seen after 1 week.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.