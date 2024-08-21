What A Mighty God We Serve | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

We all want to be loved! One of man’s greatest need is to be loved and cared for and that God put it in us to draw us into His embrace. We cannot even comprehend the greatness and the magnitude of God. As David declared in Psalm 139, God is not small, He is very big, magnificent, all encompassing, and that God can be seen in anything and everything. As Pastor Sandra Kennedy declared, it is her prayer that you through this message will see God bigger than you have ever before seen Him; that you will let Him be a part of your life like you've never had before; and that you will understand that He's so big that you’ll be overwhelmed by the love that He has for you. That you will think no matter where you may be walking, or what may be going on in your life, you will have “a knowing that my God is with me and will take care of me”. Pastor says, “God loves it when you acknowledge that He's there with you.” In all that God created, His greatest creation is you. He created you, formed you, and has great things in store for you. You serve a Mighty God!





To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/PXhGYRnDeYc?si=LqSyC3c6I7pric0f