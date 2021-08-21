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A Valley Destroyed - The Story of Monte Lake and Paxton Valley - Part 2 Truth In The Flames
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184 views • August 21, 2021
For the people of Monte Lake and Paxton valley, the battle against the fire was not over after I had last left them. There was more to their story that needed to be told.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=It2A6k8pwUw&;t=540s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=It2A6k8pwUw&;t=540s
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