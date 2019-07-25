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Fighting Inflammation And Fibrosis, The Things Most Likely To Kill Us!
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38 views • July 25, 2019
Why inflammation is the root cause of most all major disease. Why inflammation causes fibrosis / scar tissue and what that does to the brain and internal organs. How the natural substances that supposedly fight off inflammation actually don't work all that well despite the heavy marketing. What the most potent natural inflammation and fibrosis fighter actually is! Listen to the full lecture on "Fighting The Things Most Likely To Kill Us" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GN2OB2IPZxw
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