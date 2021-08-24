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Nicola Charles, Pfizer contracts sign away sovereign national assets including military bases, if vaccine rollout does not unfold as planned.
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461 views • August 24, 2021
See link: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/2-uncategorised/546-supporting-information-and-instructions-regarding-lawful-notice-per-18-u-s-code-2
Nicola Charles, Pfizer contracts sign away sovereign national assets including military bases, if vaccine rollout does not unfold as planned.
And the consequences for refusing to release such assets?
Nicola Charles,
Pfizer contracts sign away sovereign national assets including military bases, if vaccine rollout does not unfold as planned.
And the consequences for refusing to release such assets?
Covid 2.0?
Do your own research. Download the leaked contract as Pdf here.
Read here:
Emergency talks in Colombia after COVID vaccine deals leaked
by Adriaan Alsema August 12, 2021
https://colombiareports.com/emergency-talks-in-colombias-after-covid-vaccine-deals-leaked/
Covid 2.0?
#Pfizer
#Machiavellian
#CovidTyranny
@FUCKtheNewWorldQrder
Nicola Charles, Pfizer contracts sign away sovereign national assets including military bases, if vaccine rollout does not unfold as planned.
And the consequences for refusing to release such assets?
Nicola Charles,
Pfizer contracts sign away sovereign national assets including military bases, if vaccine rollout does not unfold as planned.
And the consequences for refusing to release such assets?
Covid 2.0?
Do your own research. Download the leaked contract as Pdf here.
Read here:
Emergency talks in Colombia after COVID vaccine deals leaked
by Adriaan Alsema August 12, 2021
https://colombiareports.com/emergency-talks-in-colombias-after-covid-vaccine-deals-leaked/
Covid 2.0?
#Pfizer
#Machiavellian
#CovidTyranny
@FUCKtheNewWorldQrder
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