Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Weather Can't Stop This Dog From Playing With Ball I Before & After Ep 103
channel image
High Hopes
3167 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
17 views
Published Yesterday

Kritter Klub


Apr 24, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


This dog always comes to this factory to play a ball but it has a home two blocks away?! But why is this dog keep coming here and begging the workers to play with him? Find out the reason in the video!


 More videos about ‘Before & After Makeover 💈’: • Before & After Makeover 💈


#Kritterklub #beforeandafter #bordercollie #dog


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: / kritterklub

 On Instagram: / kritter_klub

 On Twitter: / kritter_klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5C0-E8Nzb_4

Keywords
weatherdogballbeforerescueafterplayingkritter klub

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket