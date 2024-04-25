Weather Can't Stop This Dog From Playing With Ball I Before & After Ep 103

Kritter Klub





Apr 24, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





This dog always comes to this factory to play a ball but it has a home two blocks away?! But why is this dog keep coming here and begging the workers to play with him? Find out the reason in the video!





More videos about ‘Before & After Makeover 💈’: • Before & After Makeover 💈





#Kritterklub #beforeandafter #bordercollie #dog





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5C0-E8Nzb_4