Fauci & Friend's Vaccine-Funded Retirement: Tens of Billions of Dollars in Royalties

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53499167
Summary：10/08/2022 There's a tremendous amount of money involved not only for empowering the use of vaccines, not only for people like Bill Gates who invested in those vaccines but also for NIH and even admin officials like Anthony Fauci, so they had to kill the efficacious therapeutic medicines like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.