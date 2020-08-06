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TR-3B Black Manta Anti-Gravity Spacecrafts Caught Bombing Beirut
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800 views • August 06, 2020
Video shows to crafts shooting at the Beirut building and other interesting triangular shaped craft and other strange craft seen by passengers in an airplane. DEW or Laser-like blast hits Chinese Building.
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