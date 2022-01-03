© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over 150 studies find that wearing masks makes no difference stopping the spread of the China virus
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • January 03, 2022
Over 150 studies find that wearing masks makes no difference stopping the spread of the China virus
As governors rush to reimpose mask mandates to fight the mild Omicron variant, hundreds of studies find that wearing masks does little to nothing to protect you from the coronavirus. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
CREDITS ,, https://rumble.com/vrppwa-over-150-studies-find-that-wearing-masks-makes-no-difference-stopping-the-s.html
As governors rush to reimpose mask mandates to fight the mild Omicron variant, hundreds of studies find that wearing masks does little to nothing to protect you from the coronavirus. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
CREDITS ,, https://rumble.com/vrppwa-over-150-studies-find-that-wearing-masks-makes-no-difference-stopping-the-s.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.