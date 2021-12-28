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Assassinated Filmmaker Bill Bowen Exposing the Satanic Corruption Within 'Child Protection Services'
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43 views • December 28, 2021
Note: Just like in Denmark... No one seems to know... No one seems to care...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021] Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
Bill Bowen - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3695242/
Innocence Destroyed (Short 2009) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1545079/
https://adoptionland.org/2884/filmmaker-was-documenting-abuses-in-cps-and-children-murdered-under-state-custody-before-he-died/
https://amiablyme.wordpress.com/2010/02/10/kids-murdered-in-custody/
https://steemit.com/familyprotection/@richq11/innocence-destroyed-profile-of-a-hero
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/513973376199658159/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Bill+Bowen+Innocence+Destroyed&;t=h_&ia=web
In 2009, Bill Bowen released a trailer for a documentary film he was producing exposing the corruption within Child Protection Services across the United States. The film is called "Innocence Destroyed".
Bill Bowen died unexpectedly the next year, in 2010, reportedly from a heart attack, before he was able to finish the film.
The segments that were completed were published on YouTube, in three different videos.
To preserve Bill's work we have combined all 3 segments and published them here as well.
WARNING: Video contains graphic content not suitable for children! For adults only.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fbi-declassifies-files-on-the-cias-involvement-in-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-child-sex-trafficking/
This Video Remains the Property of Bill Bowen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-ky6LALe9U
Original title: Filmmaker Was Documenting Abuses in CPS and Children Murdered under State Custody Before He Died
HealthImpactNews
18363 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nb9zCjLZ6z1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021] Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
Bill Bowen - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3695242/
Innocence Destroyed (Short 2009) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1545079/
https://adoptionland.org/2884/filmmaker-was-documenting-abuses-in-cps-and-children-murdered-under-state-custody-before-he-died/
https://amiablyme.wordpress.com/2010/02/10/kids-murdered-in-custody/
https://steemit.com/familyprotection/@richq11/innocence-destroyed-profile-of-a-hero
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/513973376199658159/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Bill+Bowen+Innocence+Destroyed&;t=h_&ia=web
In 2009, Bill Bowen released a trailer for a documentary film he was producing exposing the corruption within Child Protection Services across the United States. The film is called "Innocence Destroyed".
Bill Bowen died unexpectedly the next year, in 2010, reportedly from a heart attack, before he was able to finish the film.
The segments that were completed were published on YouTube, in three different videos.
To preserve Bill's work we have combined all 3 segments and published them here as well.
WARNING: Video contains graphic content not suitable for children! For adults only.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fbi-declassifies-files-on-the-cias-involvement-in-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-child-sex-trafficking/
This Video Remains the Property of Bill Bowen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-ky6LALe9U
Original title: Filmmaker Was Documenting Abuses in CPS and Children Murdered under State Custody Before He Died
HealthImpactNews
18363 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nb9zCjLZ6z1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
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