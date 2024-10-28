🚨 "Prophetic Acceleration!" 10-27-24 🚨 A Prophetic Warning 🚨🚨🚨 My Judgments! Then My Bride will truly know My Love for them! Behold the days come for the revelation of the AWE Of Your God!”🚨🚨🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Prophetic Acceleration!”
A Prophetic Warning
By
Pastor Benjamin Faircloth
10-27-24
“America your time of living in ease and luxury
is coming to an end! The acceleration of your
demise has come! You’ve reached the point of
no return. The fire of ccarange and plundering
of innocent lives across the world, are coming
home to you! The blood you shed will be
equaled and measured in My Justice! I will
execute vengeance upon you. You gave no
mercy to those you are inflicting great pain
upon. Shall I show mercy to you? I will show
mercy, in the swiftness of My Judgments
upon you! Your cities will burn with an
unquenchable fire! Your little ones will see Me
in My Anger and believe, and those who refuse
this correction, will never see the goodness of
My Kingdom! For My Judgment will be swift,
fair, and measured and the final call to the
inhabitants of the earth!
My Church will see Me as they have only read
of Me! The bonding of our hearts will be
fastened by the AWE of My Judgments! Then
My Bride will truly know My Love for them!
Behold the days come for the revelation of the
AWE Of Your God!”