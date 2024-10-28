🚨 "Prophetic Acceleration!" 10-27-24 🚨 A Prophetic Warning 🚨🚨🚨 My Judgments! Then My Bride will truly know My Love for them! Behold the days come for the revelation of the AWE Of Your God!”🚨🚨🚨

“Prophetic Acceleration!”

A Prophetic Warning





By





Pastor Benjamin Faircloth





10-27-24





www.ignitedchurchlife.com





“America your time of living in ease and luxury

is coming to an end! The acceleration of your

demise has come! You’ve reached the point of

no return. The fire of ccarange and plundering

of innocent lives across the world, are coming

home to you! The blood you shed will be

equaled and measured in My Justice! I will

execute vengeance upon you. You gave no

mercy to those you are inflicting great pain

upon. Shall I show mercy to you? I will show

mercy, in the swiftness of My Judgments

upon you! Your cities will burn with an

unquenchable fire! Your little ones will see Me

in My Anger and believe, and those who refuse

this correction, will never see the goodness of

My Kingdom! For My Judgment will be swift,





fair, and measured and the final call to the

inhabitants of the earth!

My Church will see Me as they have only read

of Me! The bonding of our hearts will be

fastened by the AWE of My Judgments! Then

My Bride will truly know My Love for them!

Behold the days come for the revelation of the

AWE Of Your God!”