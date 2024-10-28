BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 "Prophetic Acceleration!" 10-27-24 🚨 A Prophetic Warning 🚨🚨🚨 My Judgments! Then My Bride will truly know My Love for them! Behold the days come for the revelation of the AWE Of Your God!”🚨🚨🚨
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 6 months ago

“Prophetic Acceleration!”

A Prophetic Warning


By


Pastor Benjamin Faircloth


10-27-24


www.ignitedchurchlife.com


“America your time of living in ease and luxury

is coming to an end! The acceleration of your

demise has come! You’ve reached the point of

no return. The fire of ccarange and plundering

of innocent lives across the world, are coming

home to you! The blood you shed will be

equaled and measured in My Justice! I will

execute vengeance upon you. You gave no

mercy to those you are inflicting great pain

upon. Shall I show mercy to you? I will show

mercy, in the swiftness of My Judgments

upon you! Your cities will burn with an

unquenchable fire! Your little ones will see Me

in My Anger and believe, and those who refuse

this correction, will never see the goodness of

My Kingdom! For My Judgment will be swift,


fair, and measured and the final call to the

inhabitants of the earth!

My Church will see Me as they have only read

of Me! The bonding of our hearts will be

fastened by the AWE of My Judgments! Then

My Bride will truly know My Love for them!

Behold the days come for the revelation of the

AWE Of Your God!”

Keywords
benjamin fairclothprophetic accelerationa prophetic warningmy bride will truly know my love for thembehold the days come for the revelation of the awe of your god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy