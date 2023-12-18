Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Catholic Women Shot and Killed at Holy Family Church and Missionaries of Charity Targeted by Tanks!
channel image
High Hopes
2956 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
42 views
Published Yesterday

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Dec 17, 2023


A mother and her daughter, Mrs. Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar Kamal Anton, were were killed and others wounded in a ‘senseless’ attacks in Gaza: Christians shot and killed at Holy Family Church and Missionaries of Charity targeted by tanks. Patriarch of the Latin Church in Jerusalem gives statement!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJjE2WbdQ4

Keywords
christianswarcatholicgazatargetedattackstankskilledshotwoundedmother and refugeholy family churchmissionaries of charitymrs nahida khalil antonsamar kamal anton

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket