Prime Minister Trudeau (aka White Face) - Plane Full of Cocaine
Published 20 hours ago

Justin Trudeau went on a cocaine fueled bender at the G20 summit.
Odessa Orlewicz confirms that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a cocaine problem.

