Is YouTube Preparing to Terminate Jason Goodman? Crowdsource the Truth Deemed "Harmful" by YouTube

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In the most recent salvo against the truth, YouTube has demonetized Crowdsource the Truth 2 for what they have determined to be "harmful content". Is the total removal of Crowdsource the Truth coming next?
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