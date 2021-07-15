© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maitreya steps forward or should I say the anti-Christ steps forward
Follow
0
Share
Report
77 views • July 15, 2021
The thing with Maitreya is a Psychological Operation to make us believe that a world savior or teacher is needed for our many and various problems. The anti-Christ will seem to solve all problems with a swift and a decisive action: Covid-19 Crisis, Water and Food Crisis, "Climate Change" Crisis, Military Crisis, Political Crisis, Economic Crisis and the last (in fact it should be the first) the War and Peace issues. All these crisis are prepared for him specially and he will come up with the "solutions"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.