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Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You-MYT 012
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What is a SUPER-COMMODITY?..
Most people think prohibition was designed to stop alcohol.
But what if prohibition wasn't about eliminating substances at all?
In this episode of Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker explores the hidden incentives behind prohibition, addiction, black markets, Rockefeller's connection to the temperance movement, the economics of criminalization, and why social media may be the newest addictive commodity.
Topics include:
• Prohibition and organized crime
• Rockefeller and ethanol fuel
• The Boston Tea Party revisited
• The economics of black markets
• The "supercommodity" concept
• Social media addiction and dopamine loops
• Attention as the ultimate commodity
• Independent thinking and critical analysis
Whether you agree or disagree, this episode challenges conventional narratives and asks a simple question:
Who benefits?
#Prohibition #History #Economics #Psychology #IndependentThinking
Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
Most people think prohibition was designed to stop alcohol.
But what if prohibition wasn't about eliminating substances at all?
In this episode of Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker explores the hidden incentives behind prohibition, addiction, black markets, Rockefeller's connection to the temperance movement, the economics of criminalization, and why social media may be the newest addictive commodity.
Topics include:
• Prohibition and organized crime
• Rockefeller and ethanol fuel
• The Boston Tea Party revisited
• The economics of black markets
• The "supercommodity" concept
• Social media addiction and dopamine loops
• Attention as the ultimate commodity
• Independent thinking and critical analysis
Whether you agree or disagree, this episode challenges conventional narratives and asks a simple question:
Who benefits?
#Prohibition #History #Economics #Psychology #IndependentThinking
Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
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