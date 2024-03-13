2024-3-12 sunset talk on the roof

2024-3-12 a sunset talk on the roof

~please excuse the wind, its a little rough at the beginning. I learned that there is a setting to turn on for next time.



These were the scriptures that I opened to immediately after this video, confirming the things the Father said to me today...





Jer 6:14 They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace.

Jer 6:15 Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore they shall fall among them that fall: at the time that I visit them they shall be cast down, saith the LORD.

Jer 6:16 Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein.





