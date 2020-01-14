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Iran Lied, But Feds STILL Lying About TWA Flight 800
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8 views • January 14, 2020
Iran couldn’t orchestrate a lie as big, for as long, as the FBI, CIA & mainstream media lies about the accidental shooting down of a US airliner off the coast of Long Island in 1996. Time to hold OUR liars accountable
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