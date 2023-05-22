Commander Ratibor presented a Gold Coin to each of the Fighters of PMC 'Wagner' who Distinguished themselves during the Liberation of Bakhmut

Commander Ratibor presented a gold coin to the PMC "Wagner" to the fighters who distinguished themselves during the liberation of Bakhmut.
ㅤ"This coin means that this person is fearless, this person is the first to fly into the trench almost in hand-to-hand combat."
All "musicians" who fought heroically will be presented to the company's internal awards.
