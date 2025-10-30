Control the Food, Enslave the People | Food Looting to Ai Surveillance STATE | Daniel 7 EOD Prophecy

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Why the Chaos Lawlessness Agenda

40 plus million without food stamps? What could go wrong. Expected coordinated looting raids / rioting / Deagle report chaos. A grocery store has 3 days of food. Did Trump just sue the US Gov to fund the ballroom? The indictments against Trump where always a paper tiger. What is the main reason USA Inc. is going after Venezuela and how does this relate to the women of the book of Revelation?

We cover how Daniel seven is an end of days vision for it says the 4 kings shall arise from the sea (future tense). Daniel had the vision while in Babylon, the first beast (present tense). I cover a dream of a Russian Secret weapon demonstration.



