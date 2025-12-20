BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Old Red Road
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 1 day ago
Kick off with lively banjo picking, upright bass, and brisk acoustic guitar, Fiddle joins in with melodic flourishes, while mandolin chops drive the rhythm, The verses stay tight and energetic, with vocal harmonies and instrumental breaks highlighting classic bluegrass interplay

(Tempo: 145 BPM. Key: A Major. Time Signature: 2/2 Cut Time) [Intro] (Starts with a rapid-fire "Foggy Mountain" style banjo roll. After two bars, the upright bass drops in with a driving 1-5 punch, followed by a crisp acoustic guitar G-run. The mandolin provides sharp, percussive "chops" on the off-beats.) [Verse 1] (Solo male vocal, high and lonesome but energetic) I woke up to the whistle of the 4:09 With a heavy heart and a worried mind I packed my grip and I laced my shoes To run away from those mountain blues (Fiddle plays a quick, sliding lick between lines) [Verse 2] (Tenor harmony joins in) The ridge is steep and the hollow’s deep And I’ve got promises I cannot keep The dust is rising on the old red road But I’m leaving behind that heavy load! [Instrumental Break - Interplay] (The Banjo takes the first eight bars with a frantic melody. The Fiddle answers immediately with a soaring, double-stop solo. Finally, the Mandolin takes a turn with rapid tremolo picking before the full band crashes back into the rhythm.) [Chorus] (Full three-part "high lonesome" harmony—Lead, Tenor, and Baritone) Oh, the wheels are spinning and the gravel flies Underneath those wide and open skies! No looking back where the shadows grow I’m headed down where the river flows! [Verse 3] (Tight, rhythmic delivery; acoustic guitar cross-picking is audible in the mix) The sun is leaning on the cedar trees I can smell the rain upon the breeze I’m twenty miles from the county line And I’m feeling like I’m doing fine! [Instrumental Break - The "Turnaround"] (Acoustic guitar takes a flatpicking solo, showcasing fast alternate picking. The upright bass does a walking "slap" run to transition back to the vocals.) [Chorus] (Maximum volume and harmony; mandolin chops are loud and clean) Oh, the wheels are spinning and the gravel flies Underneath those wide and open skies! No looking back where the shadows grow I’m headed down where the river flows! [Outro] (The fiddle and banjo trade two-bar "licks" back and forth, building speed) All: Headed down where the river flows! All: Headed down where the river flows! (Final flourish: A classic "Shave and a Haircut" ending led by the banjo and a final thump on the upright bass.)

Keywords
upright basskick off with lively banjo pickingand brisk acoustic guitarfiddle joins in with melodic flourisheswhile mandolin chops drive the rhythmthe verses stay tight and energeticwith vocal harmonies and instrumental breaks highlighting classic bluegrass interplay
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
20 Essential steps for preppers to start the New Year prepared

20 Essential steps for preppers to start the New Year prepared

Evangelyn Rodriguez
From gravy to gleam: The surprising list of uses for cornstarch

From gravy to gleam: The surprising list of uses for cornstarch

Willow Tohi
Securing your home against societal collapse: A survival guide

Securing your home against societal collapse: A survival guide

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Off-grid communication: How to stay connected when the system fails

Off-grid communication: How to stay connected when the system fails

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The hidden homestead: Protecting livestock in a crisis

The hidden homestead: Protecting livestock in a crisis

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy