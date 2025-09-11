Team Fortress 2 Players: Love or Hate the Medic?

Have you ever been bothered by the other team's medics, watching as they use uber after uber to plow into your base?





Or do you really want to put the TEAM in Team Fortress 2, building up your team's #1 force multiplier?









Visit Entropy Defiant Gaming and watch for tips on the medic:





Love Medic: https://www.brighteon.com/a7627415-1ecb-47bd-a409-11a767c9e5d0





Hate Medic: https://www.brighteon.com/4cc067d8-ccbe-40e4-b036-4c7f4c3723e4

















#teamfortress2 #tf2 #tfc #teamfortressclassic #games #gaming #tf2gameplay #valve #teamfortress #tf2multiplayer

#teamfortress2gameplay #teamfortress2multiplayer #firstpersonshooter #multiplayer