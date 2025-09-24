Are You Living in Self Destruction Mode?

Self Destruction





32 He that refuses instruction despises his own soul: Prov. 15:32a (KJV)





This scripture talks about people who refuse to learn about God and what he expects of them. They plug their ears.





They know about God however they want to keep distance between themselves and Him.





36 But he that sins against me wrongs his own soul: all they that hate me love death. Prov. 8:36 (KJV)





This talks about the person who figures they can do what ever they want whenever they want, they answer to no one.





13 For if you live after the flesh, you shall die: Romans 8:13a (KJV)





This is a solemn warning, If you live for the flesh you will die.



