Smerch Heavy Rockets Were Used In Recent Strike On Oil Traffickers In Northern Syria

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The strike, which took place on March 5, targeted facilities and equipment of oil traffickers in the towns of Tarhin and al-Himran. Four people were killed and more than 200 oil tankers were destroyed.
On March 7, the White Helmets shared new photos from Tarhin. One of the photos shows the booster of a BM-30 300 mm rocket, most likely from the 9M55K-series which is armed with a cluster warhead.
The BM-30 heavy multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which is known to be in service with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), can fire rockets with ranges up to 90 km.
The large-scale strike was conducted by the SAA and Russian forces. Several OTR-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missiles were used in the strike. According to some sources, at least one 9K720 tactical ballistic missile was also employed.
The missile strike was the most recent in a series of operations meant to hinder the smuggling of illegally produced oil between northeastern and northern Syria. Both Turkish-backed militants and the Syrian Democratic Forces benefit from this trade.
Report : South Front
Video Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6v73VOt-d3s
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