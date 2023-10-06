Fedex Boeing 757 lands with gear up as sparks fly

The landing gear would NOT come down for FedEx flight 1376. There has been a Trend of landing gear failures. Just because pilots WANT their planes to land, does NOT mean that they have 'Our Endorsement'... to land without, MANY problems! We are BRINGING the airline industry DOWN.We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.