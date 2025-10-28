Maria Zeee-Silver Shortages Promise All-Time Highs ft. Bill Armour

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 134 | Silver is soaring to all-time highs, gaining more than 50% since last year and outpacing even gold. As inflation continues to climb, the dollar weakens, rumors of wars increase, Digital ID’s are enforced and nations push digital currency, precious metals are rising. But that’s not all that’s happening. Silver shortages are on their way, and Bill Armour explains why now could be the perfect time to strike.