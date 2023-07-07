Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3110a - The Economic Propaganda Has Failed, The Economic Awakening Has Begun
X22 REPORT Financial News  Ep. 3110a - July 6, 2023

The Economic Propaganda Has Failed, The Economic Awakening Has Begun

Germany has halted the passage of the left agenda.Biden is moving forward with windmill farms in NJ, this will fail. EVs on average need to reach ~60-70k miles before you see a benefit. The American now say the economy is not doing well.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


