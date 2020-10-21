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TUESDAY - OCTOBER 20 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3601742261
EP 2159-6PM Giuliani To Release TOMORROW! Shocking Documents Showing More Biden Criminal Activity
The former New York mayor joined former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s show “War Room: Pandemic” to explain the timeline of the next Biden revelations. “In the next 24-48 hours are you going to bring forward potential other information related to non-financial criminal activity?” “And some personal conduct that has to be brought to the attention of the public to make sure people are safe. And that has to be handled appropriately before they could be discussed.” EP 2159-6PM Giuliani To Release TOMORROW! Shocking Documents Showing More Biden Criminal Activity – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2H8SvXl
SPECIAL GUEST: Senator Richard (Dick) Black - (Purple Heart Veteran) served in the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate for 16 years. He was a successful and prolific legislator He served 32 years in the Marines and in the U.S. Army JAG Corps. He was responsible for military justice throughout Africa and the Middle East for several years. In 2015, Colonel Black was singled out as an enemy of ISIS, which called him “The American Crusader.” Black was a Marine officer in Vietnam. He flew 269 combat missions as a helicopter pilot, and his aircraft was hit by ground fire on four flights. He was also in fierce ground combat with the 1st Marine Regiment, directing jets that dropped over 1,000 bombs on communist positions. made 70 patrols as a Forward Air Controller, fighting deep inside enemy territory. Black was wounded and his radiomen were killed while attacking enemy positions. Senator Black is an attorney. He graduated from the U.S. Army War College and the Army Command and General Staff College. He served in the Office of the Judge Advocate General at the Pentagon, and was responsible for justice and discipline throughout the U.S.Army. He prepared Executive Orders for the President, advised the Senate Armed Services Committee, and testified before committees of Congress. Follow Senator Black on Twitter:@SenRichardBlack
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