Russia: Ukrainian drone crashed into an apartment building in Kazan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
128 views • 4 months ago

A Ukrainian drone crashed into a house (apartment building) in Kazan. Two drones hit the complex, with another just missing it and a fourth was shot down by air defense. (added after photo as thumbnail)

The moment a Ukrainian drone lands on the elite Manhattan residential complex in Kazan.

The area around was cordoned off and the police have blocked off the streets. 

Adding: 

 8 drones have been recorded in Kazan so far. One of them attacked an industrial enterprise, another was shot down over a river. 6 drones attacked residential buildings.

Preliminary, there are no casualties or injuries; shifts at industrial enterprises have been evacuated and are in shelters.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
