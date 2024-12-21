Russia: Ukrainian drone crashed into an apartment building in Kazan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Ukrainian drone crashed into a house (apartment building) in Kazan. Two drones hit the complex, with another just missing it and a fourth was shot down by air defense. (added after photo as thumbnail)
The moment a Ukrainian drone lands on the elite Manhattan residential complex in Kazan.
The area around was cordoned off and the police have blocked off the streets.
Adding:
8 drones have been recorded in Kazan so far. One of them attacked an industrial enterprise, another was shot down over a river. 6 drones attacked residential buildings.
Preliminary, there are no casualties or injuries; shifts at industrial enterprises have been evacuated and are in shelters.