Red Pill Nation Hangout #379





1. 9:18 Single Gen Z mom exposed as deadbeat on TicTock

2. 45:42 An Unusually High Number of Attacks on Domestic Military Bases in the US is not being reported

3. 1:21:54 Trudeau is attempting to lower the voting age in Canada

4. 1:52:10 Robert Pickton Murdered in Jail

5. 2:41:41 Aaron Clarey reveals McCain Institute study on Manosphere is deeply flawed

6. 3:12:50 Leftists try (and fail) to get Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker cancelled for comments





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/