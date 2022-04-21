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SHOW NO. 85 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Feb 16th, 2022)
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29 views • April 21, 2022
In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft reviews just a sample of the lies and deceit the federal government has engaged in to cover up the massive increase in illness and death as a result of the Covid-19 vaccines. Larry also provided a very detailed website that tracks details of past fines ordered for companies for violating various laws relevant to our discussion.
Some links to topics discussed on the show:
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=pfizer&;sort=asc
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=johnson-and-johnson
https://stevekirsch.substack.com
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/instead-of-fdas-requested-500-pages
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=johnson-and-johnson
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) and Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ). Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Ryan MacPherson, Ph.D. ( https://www.ryancmacpherson.com/ ), Attorney Colton Boyles ( https://cboyleslaw.com/index.html ), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson ( https://www.beatirs.com/ ), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
Some links to topics discussed on the show:
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=pfizer&;sort=asc
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=johnson-and-johnson
https://stevekirsch.substack.com
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/instead-of-fdas-requested-500-pages
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=johnson-and-johnson
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) and Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ). Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Ryan MacPherson, Ph.D. ( https://www.ryancmacpherson.com/ ), Attorney Colton Boyles ( https://cboyleslaw.com/index.html ), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson ( https://www.beatirs.com/ ), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
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