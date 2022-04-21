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SHOW NO. 85 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Feb 16th, 2022)
The Agent For Truth
The Agent For Truth
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29 views • April 21, 2022
In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft reviews just a sample of the lies and deceit the federal government has engaged in to cover up the massive increase in illness and death as a result of the Covid-19 vaccines. Larry also provided a very detailed website that tracks details of past fines ordered for companies for violating various laws relevant to our discussion.

Some links to topics discussed on the show:

https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=pfizer&;sort=asc
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=johnson-and-johnson
https://stevekirsch.substack.com
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/instead-of-fdas-requested-500-pages
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=johnson-and-johnson

Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) and Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ). Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Ryan MacPherson, Ph.D. ( https://www.ryancmacpherson.com/ ), Attorney Colton Boyles ( https://cboyleslaw.com/index.html ), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson ( https://www.beatirs.com/ ), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
Keywords
irsformer-irs-agentcovidvaccine-mandate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy