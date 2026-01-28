Strong footage shows how the arrival of a Russian glide bomb, FAB-3000 weighs 3000 kg, hit Ukrainian troops on January 22, 2026 in Konstantinovka, the largest city under Ukrainian control in the region. A new nightmare for the NATO alliance, Russian super-heavy aerial bombardment has now reached an unprecedented level of destruction, leaving Ukrainian air defense system in crisis. Multiple archival footage of FAB-3000 glide bomb, without ever hearing that it was intercepted, then falls on Ukrainian positions. Open sources report that Russia dropped more than 60,000 guided bombs on Ukraine in 2025, almost double the total for 2024. On average, Russia dropped 164 bombs every day, with a peak of more than 250 bombs. In October alone, 5,328 FAB-3000 bombs were dropped by fighter jets, more than 300 km from targets at altitudes far beyond the reach of enemy air defenses. Zelensky reported 1,000 bombs and 1,300 drones being launched every week, increasing pressure on their military.

Near Pokrovsk, Mirnograd which was liberated by Russian forces on New Year 2026, sample images show the construction by the German Federal Air Force, of defense works in the basements of the city's buildings. Against the backdrop of one of what FAB-3000 will do in November 2025, Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian-owned mercenaries hiding in buildings, there will be nothing left. Fortifications such as Pokrovsk, with its extensive network of underground tunnels, not only provided logistics but also protected operators from Russian bomb attacks. However, in such structures, the FAB-3000 is deadly. Due to its cost, explosive power and range, FAB-3000 bomb and its families such as FAB-1500 variant and FAB-500, are unmatched in altitude or speed by any NATO missile. They have become Russian main weapon, jointly used by Russia, high-precision and constantly destroying Kyiv troops on the front lines. This raises a serious question, does a NATO air defense system really exist, or is it only on paper?

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!