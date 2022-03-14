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Russian Fed Military Working with the Population in the Liberated Territories. 031322
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70 views • March 14, 2022
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Work with the population in the liberated territories.
— My name is Daniel, I am a colonel in the Russian army. We are not fighting against Ukraine, let alone fighting against civilians. We came on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation in order to free the people of Ukraine from the Nazis and those bandits who are in power. To be clean and calm. Soon we will deliver humanitarian aid, the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov is already sending everything necessary here.
Work with the population in the liberated territories.
— My name is Daniel, I am a colonel in the Russian army. We are not fighting against Ukraine, let alone fighting against civilians. We came on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation in order to free the people of Ukraine from the Nazis and those bandits who are in power. To be clean and calm. Soon we will deliver humanitarian aid, the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov is already sending everything necessary here.
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