Estonia seized a container ship 'Baltic Spirit', flying Bahamas flag
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
44 views • 1 day ago

Footage of the landing of Estonian special forces from the K-Commando unit of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Department to seize the container ship Baltic Spirit, which was heading to St. Petersburg.

Subsequently, the ship with a Russian crew, which was flying the flag of the Bahamas, was released.

Adding:

Iran refused to stop uranium enrichment in negotiations with the US, reports The Wall Street Journal.

At the negotiations held on Friday between high-ranking representatives of the US and Iran, Tehran confirmed its position of refusing to stop enriching nuclear fuel.

However, both sides indicated that they are ready to continue diplomatic contacts aimed at finding a solution that could reduce the risk of military escalation from Washington.

As reported by Iranian state media, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the American side that Iran does not intend to either stop uranium enrichment or move relevant facilities outside the country. Thus, Tehran rejected one of the key US demands.

Adding:

The U.S. has once again issued a warning to its citizens, urging them to leave Iran immediately.

President Trump has signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on any country "doing business" with Iran.

The order targets all imports from Iran's trading partners, including China, India, Turkey, UAE, Brazil, and Russia.

The White House has not clarified what qualifies as "doing business" with Iran or how the policy will be enforced.

Adding:

Iran will attack US bases in the Persian Gulf region in the event of an attack, said Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi.

He added that Tehran does not intend to discuss its missile program either now or in the future. He also ruled out the export of enriched uranium from the country.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
